WAF to distribute 976 free tanks

A TOTAL of 976 tanks are expected to be distributed under the Free Water Tank (FWT) program which is regulated by Water Authority of Fiji (WAF).

The program is funded through WAF but is implemented in conjunction with the divisional commissioners who identify communities in need of tanks along with the number of tanks per community.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport, Parveen Kumar said the WAF was working with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development in distributing the remaining approved applications before August this year.

"WAF will also continue to provide technical assistance to areas for customers who have not met the requirements of ensuring that the base and guttering is ready before the water tanks can be delivered and installed," he said.

"These customers have shown their need for this program, hence, the authority will ensure that the requirements are met."

A budget of $1.375m has been allocated for the assistance with 93 tanks being distributed so far.