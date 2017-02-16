Akbar: Fiji sets pace for AMR Action Plan

/ Front page / News

FIJI has made strides in the Pacific region by developing the National Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Action Plan, says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

Speaking at the Quality Assurance and Rational Use of Essential Medicines in the Pacific Island Countries meeting in Nadi on Tuesday, Ms Akbar said the issue of AMR was aligned to the National Pharmaceutical Program.

"Fiji has set the pace in our region by developing the National AMR Action Plan and further to this, I launched, during the National Antibiotic Week last year, the National Operational Plan to implement the action plan," she said.

Ms Akbar urged participants to work with political leaders in their countries to advocate AMR.

"Many new and effective medicines have been discovered and introduced into health care systems with success in the treatment and prevention of diseases. In many countries there have been significant health gains through the reduction of morbidity and mortality.

"Despite the availability of many effective medicines in the world market, millions of people in the developing world still do not have regular access to needed medicines. All the more tragic is the fact that most leading causes of death and disability in developing countries can be treated with effective essential medicines. The challenge is how to select the needed medicines and make them available when needed."

The four-day meeting organised by the World Health Organization outlined three key areas of focus.

Ms Akbar said the first was to identify challenges and critical controls in the system which safeguarded access to quality essential medicines, vaccines and traditional medicines from market entry to distribution.

"The second is to share information on demand-driven overuse of medicines in particular antibiotics and to discuss the immediate and long-term steps in promoting rational use within the framework of a multi-sectoral national action plan on AMR.

"The third is to identify practical, low-cost and sustainable solutions and build capacity for implementation of a progressive regulatory framework to strengthen pharmaceutical systems."

The meeting ends tomorrow.