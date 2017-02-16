Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Union raises payment issue

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, February 16, 2017

SUGARCANE farmers should be paid when they deliver harvested crop at the mill.

This was the view of Sugar Workers Union president Anthony Nair.

"We believe that apart from the land lease renewal issue and production, harvest and transport cost, this is the biggest issue facing growers," he said.

"Mill workers will only have a job if farmers are happy and if they continue to remain in the industry.

"So instead of just focusing on issues that our members face at work, the Sugar Workers Union must look at the contributing factors to our issues.

"And for us, the biggest issue is cane supply. If farmers continue to feel disappointed and begin looking at other crops for income, our members will feel the pinch."

Mr Nair said growers had raised the cane payment issue for many years.

"We believe that the current administration under the Prime Minister and Sugar Ministry under permanent secretary Yogesh Karan is on the right track," he said.








