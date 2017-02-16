Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Sugar industry hotline

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, February 16, 2017

A TOLL-FREE hotline will be established to register complaints from sugarcane farmers, lorry operators and mill staff about industry issues.

This was the word from Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

Mr Karan said along with the toll-free phone service, an email address would be set up where pictures and written complaints could be registered.

"I am receiving calls on a regular basis and they are mainly complaints about the way the Fiji Sugar Corporation has been handling concerns and complaints over the past few years," he said.

"The type of complaints I have received suggest that the FSC either has incompetent people or people who do not care about what is affecting our biggest stakeholder, the farmers."

Mr Karan said Government had invested too heavily into FSC and the industry to not address issues or concerns that growers had raised.

"As the FSC chairman had said last month in Lautoka, the corporation will no longer operate with the ivory tower type of leadership system that existed in the past," he said.

"There will be no more of that business where farmers complaints or suggestions will be brushed aside."

Mr Karan said the toll-free hotline and email address would be set up by the end of March.

"While we are focused on improving communication between the FSC and growers, it is quite obvious there are also communication issues within FSC itself."








