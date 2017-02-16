Frustrated vendors

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A customer eats food underneath a torn ceiling indside ther Nabouwalu Market. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Nabouwalu market has been labelled by vendors as unhygienic and a breeding place for rats.

Concerns have been raised by women vendors at the market who said despite paying their levies every month, the condition of the market was in a deplorable state.

The market's oldest vendor, Taufa Tukana, said the market had become a breeding place for rats.

"There are about 10 of us selling cooked food and we pay $40 monthly to the authorities," she said.

"We wonder where this money has gone to because the condition of this market keeps on deteriorating.

"People eat inside this market, but the condition of the place is pathetic and unhygienic."

Ms Tukana, a market vendor for the past 30 years, said they had a hard time trying to dry the market during the wet weather in the past weeks.

Another vendor Maca Sawai said the condition of the toilet at the market, which was also used by passengers travelling by sea, was in bad shape.

"The septic tanks of the toilets are full and people have no choice but to keep using it because those are the only facilities at the wharf," she said.

"Something needs to be done about this place before people get sick from its unhygienic state."

Responding to the concerns, Bua Rural Authority chairman Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said they were aware of the issues raised and would meet next week to address the grievances of the vendors.

Northern divisional planning officer Alipate Bolalevu said the renovation of the market would await the subdivision of the newly-proposed Nabouwalu Town.

Mr Bolalevu said it would be a waste of time to refurbish the market now and later move the whole structure.