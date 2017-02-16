Men as gender advocates

/ Front page / News

THE Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, says it is imperative for men and boys to be engaged as gender advocates.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said gender equality played an important role in development and it was universally recognised in the consolidation of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and SDG5 which was gender equality.

While addressing participants at the public service male advocacy training in Pacific Harbour, Mrs Vuniwaqa highlighted that gender perceptions of roles in society were deeply entrenched in everyday life that they had become social norms leading to the disempowerment of women.

"This training is more than a gender-sensitisation program. Making gender visible to men is the first step to get men to support gender equality," she said.

"Men occupy the majority of leadership roles across government and therefore men also hold the key to be barriers or enablers of gender equality initiatives."

Mrs Vuniwaqa also said that as part of the ministry's activities for the implementation of the Fiji National Gender Policy, the ministry had also organised key initiatives to assist in building policy legitimation, constituency building, realigning and mobilising resources, modifying organisational structures, mobilising action and developing policy monitoring mechanisms.