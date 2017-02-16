Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Men as gender advocates

Litia Cava
Thursday, February 16, 2017

THE Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, says it is imperative for men and boys to be engaged as gender advocates.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said gender equality played an important role in development and it was universally recognised in the consolidation of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and SDG5 which was gender equality.

While addressing participants at the public service male advocacy training in Pacific Harbour, Mrs Vuniwaqa highlighted that gender perceptions of roles in society were deeply entrenched in everyday life that they had become social norms leading to the disempowerment of women.

"This training is more than a gender-sensitisation program. Making gender visible to men is the first step to get men to support gender equality," she said.

"Men occupy the majority of leadership roles across government and therefore men also hold the key to be barriers or enablers of gender equality initiatives."

Mrs Vuniwaqa also said that as part of the ministry's activities for the implementation of the Fiji National Gender Policy, the ministry had also organised key initiatives to assist in building policy legitimation, constituency building, realigning and mobilising resources, modifying organisational structures, mobilising action and developing policy monitoring mechanisms.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.553553.5535
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68580.6528
AUD 0.63900.6140
USD 0.49260.4756

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Acid leak at lami
  2. Life in prison
  3. Sandalwood farming to earn 'millions of dollars'
  4. Approval given for partial use of school grant
  5. Heavy rain warning
  6. Electricity for Taveuni
  7. $693k used on province
  8. Unity talks on
  9. Flotsam and jeTsam
  10. Teams monitor North weather

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Close call Friday (10 Feb)
  10. Minimum wage review Friday (10 Feb)