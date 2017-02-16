School helps mothers teach children to read

/ Front page / News

TO help eradicate the reading difficulties faced by students of St Mary's School in Labasa, mothers were taught reading-skills to help teach their children at home.

The school's headteacher, Seini Vakaloloma, said more than 50 mothers were taught the basics of reading.

"We found that all classes struggled so much in reading which was why we have organised for this training to be done after school so mothers can go back home and teach their children how to read," she said.

Mrs Vakaloloma said they were grateful to see the high number of mothers who turned up for the training.

"We will be keeping records of their attendance and we will monitor their children and see how they progress in school in terms of their reading skills," she said.

"We hope that there will be changes seen in the children's results in the middle of the year."

Mrs Vakaloloma said the Education Ministry had four pillars for quality teaching which were:

* quality curriculum;

* quality teacher's delivery;

* standard infrastructure; and

* parents and community partnership.

"This is the first time we are partnering with them and we hope that this continues so children can improve their reading," he said.

"We teach mothers on the basics of reading which includes phonics, decoding, blending and word families and mothers were also taught to present in front of the class so they can get some skills from us and apply it to their children while at home."

Mrs Vakaloloma said one of the main reasons children failed in reading was because of the new technologies that have been introduced.

"A lot of children lose interest in reading and would prefer to surf the net instead of a normal storybook which only makes them struggle in reading and that is why we are reaching out to mothers," she said.

"We are planning to do more training for mothers in the mid-term."