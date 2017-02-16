Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Union lobbies for $4 an hour

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, February 16, 2017

GOVERNMENT needs to explain to the people how they arrived at the $2.32 minimum wage before making any reviews to increase it.

This is the view of Fiji Trades Union Congress national secretary Felix Anthony, who says union is campaigning for $4 an hour rate.

"Employment Minister Jone Usamate has announced last week in Parliament that Government is proposing to review the national minimum wage and wages orders for various industries," he said.

"What they need to do first is explain how they reached the $2.32 figure in the first place.

"We are saying that Government needs to consider a living wage as opposed to a minimum wage.

"That is why we have the $4 an hour campaign.

"A living wage takes into account the cost of living.

"This includes basic essentials like food, housing and utilities.

"The national minimum wage does not take this into account at all.

"We know for a fact that $2.32 an hour does not cover basic essentials for a single wage earner feeding a family of four - two adults and two children.

"Our calculations are that a worker needs to be earning a minimum of $4.30 an hour just to live above the poverty line.

"So before embarking on another campaign to review minimum wage, Government needs to explain how it calculated $2.32."

While speaking in Parliament last Thursday, Mr Usamate, outlined a proposal by Government to review the national minimum wage and the wages orders for a number of industries.








