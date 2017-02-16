Prayers and the grim reality of Winston

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 36 year old Tomasi Raitoni with his children Lea Naitasi, Junior Raitoni and Banuve Radrodro. They had all survived the wrath of cat 5 tropical cyclone Winston. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

PRAYING for the families of the 44 people who lost their lives during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston is good for the healing of the nation, says former prime minister and Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

However, he claimed the call for prayer by PM Voreqe Bainimarama would do nothing for the 3000 families living in tents and 250 schools still awaiting repairs a year after the Category 5 storm tore a path of destruction through the country.

"Prayers are fine but what the Prime Minister really needs to do is explain his government's failure to provide timely and effective relief to those who lost their homes, personal belongings and their crops as a result of the devastation wreaked by Winston," said Mr Chaudhry.

The FLP leader said the grim reality was that 3000 families still lived in tents that were drenched during the recent inclement weather.

"And thousands of students from 250 schools continue to rough it out in tents under extreme weather conditions."

Mr Chaudhry claimed in many cases, families, who were tired of waiting for assistance, had created makeshift shelters.

He claimed the Government had been long on promises, but short on actual delivery.

"We are fortunate that a lot of the post-Winston rehabilitation and relief work in restoring powerlines and other damaged infrastructure, as well as village homes and schools, was done by overseas donor countries, particularly Australia and New Zealand."

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Bainimarama, called for a weekend of prayer for the families of those who had lost loved ones during Severe TC Winston.

Fiji will mark one-year on Monday since the destructive storm made landfall.