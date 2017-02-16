Fiji Time: 11:58 AM on Thursday 16 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Prayers and the grim reality of Winston

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, February 16, 2017

PRAYING for the families of the 44 people who lost their lives during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston is good for the healing of the nation, says former prime minister and Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

However, he claimed the call for prayer by PM Voreqe Bainimarama would do nothing for the 3000 families living in tents and 250 schools still awaiting repairs a year after the Category 5 storm tore a path of destruction through the country.

"Prayers are fine but what the Prime Minister really needs to do is explain his government's failure to provide timely and effective relief to those who lost their homes, personal belongings and their crops as a result of the devastation wreaked by Winston," said Mr Chaudhry.

The FLP leader said the grim reality was that 3000 families still lived in tents that were drenched during the recent inclement weather.

"And thousands of students from 250 schools continue to rough it out in tents under extreme weather conditions."

Mr Chaudhry claimed in many cases, families, who were tired of waiting for assistance, had created makeshift shelters.

He claimed the Government had been long on promises, but short on actual delivery.

"We are fortunate that a lot of the post-Winston rehabilitation and relief work in restoring powerlines and other damaged infrastructure, as well as village homes and schools, was done by overseas donor countries, particularly Australia and New Zealand."

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Bainimarama, called for a weekend of prayer for the families of those who had lost loved ones during Severe TC Winston.

Fiji will mark one-year on Monday since the destructive storm made landfall.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.553553.5535
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68580.6528
AUD 0.63900.6140
USD 0.49260.4756

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Acid leak at lami
  2. Life in prison
  3. Sandalwood farming to earn 'millions of dollars'
  4. Approval given for partial use of school grant
  5. Heavy rain warning
  6. Electricity for Taveuni
  7. $693k used on province
  8. Unity talks on
  9. Flotsam and jeTsam
  10. Teams monitor North weather

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Close call Friday (10 Feb)
  10. Minimum wage review Friday (10 Feb)