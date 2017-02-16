Fitness vital for all, regardless of age

/ Front page / News

KEEPING fit should be a vital component of everybody's lives regardless of the age, weight and fitness levels.

However, it is not just about visiting the gym three-times a day or spending the most hours on an exercise machine.

These were the sentiments of Gabrielli Qoro of the University of the South Pacific Health and Fitness Department.

"Do not expect to be losing weight when you train three times a day and you eat junk food, or drink fizzy drinks and don't rest well," he said.

"Exercise times depend on your availability, whichever time that you decide to indulge into keeping fit ventures will eventually reap you the fruits. Exercise seldom requires the proper gear.

"You need to have proper footwear (canvas), and water bottle, clear medical record, start slow, start from known to the unknown and do not over work yourself."

On the aspects of losing weight, the willpower and motivation must be present.

Mr Qoro said without the willpower and determination to lose weight, one cannot accomplish the goals to lose those extra pounds.

"To lose weight is not easy, if you are not willing to lose it. It's not only exercise that makes you lose weight.

While losing weight, people must be cautious of their consumptions and must stick to their weight loss schedules and programs.

With non-communicable diseases on the rise, Mr Qoro advised people to stay fit more now than ever.

"Always make sure to spend 30 minutes to an hour every day. Active participation in any sporting activities such as gardening, swimming or hiking to help your body keep fit," Mr Qoro added.

"As inhabitants of our beautiful paradise, we possess the opportunity to grow our own healthy meals."