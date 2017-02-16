/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Daniel Patel does his workout at the gym.Picture JOVESA NAISUA

PHYSICAL activity comes in all forms and you do not necessarily have to go to the gym to train. You can train anywhere, but you need to be aware of which part of your body you are trying to tone.

This was shared by 20-year-old, Daniel Patel, who believes exercising has not only had a positive impact on his physical fitness, but has also helped him to be more alert in school.

"Exercising is like a stress reliever for me. If I'm stressed from school, I work it out," he said.

The University of the South Pacific student stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy diet to support the exercise one carries out.

"People need to eat a lot of greens, fruits, protein food and a lot of whole grain because these help in weight management," he said.

"The best way to stay fit is to do a lot of cardio, light training with a lot of sets and running. It is good to change your exercise routine every two weeks to shock your body into fitness."

"When the pain starts when you are training you know your training is working and like they say, no pain no gain."

Mr Patel said lifting weights was also a good way to get toned and lose weight, but cardio exercises was the fastest way to burn fat.

He also said since he started training, he was more alert in school and was able to manage his time well and put his daily work into a schedule.

Also, he stressed the importance of getting enough rest simply by getting at least a minimum of eight hours of sleep every night.

"The body also needs to rest, I simply take the weekend off and it actually feels good when you take care of your body," he said.

"Do not give up, it may be hard to be consistent with your training but once the results start showing, it will make you hungry for more, your health is in your hands."