Rape case moved to High Court

Aqela Susu
Thursday, February 16, 2017

AN unemployed youth charged with the alleged rape of a 23-year-old student along Holland St in Toorak, Suva, last December had his case transferred to the High Court by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Isoa Rainima, 19, appeared before Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.

He is charged with one count of robbery, one count of assault and five counts of rape. The alleged offence took place on December 30 last year. It is alleged that on the said date, the accused allegedly raped the complainant while she was walking along the street.

Police prosecutor Constable Priti Prasad made an application for the matter to be transferred to the High Court and that bail was to be dealt with in the High Court.

The application was granted and Rainima was remanded in custody to reappear next Friday on February 24.

Meanwhile, Rainima was produced in another court yesterday for two charges of burglary and theft.








