Council watches hard drugs issue

THERE were no reports of the use of hard drugs by students in primary and secondary schools in Fiji last year, says National Substance Abuse Advisory Council (NSAAC) chief executive officer Manoa Senikarawa.

Mr Senikarawa revealed this during the council's submissions to the Public Accounts Committee in Suva yesterday.

He said there was a time when it was reported that hard drugs were used in schools, but according to data collected by the council last year, there was a drop.

"There was a time they were reporting hard drugs in schools, but up until last year we had a zero case for all the reports," he said.

"From what we have gathered there is a drop, but there are other issues that our students have in our schools that we are trying to address.

"It is not only on abuse of substance, but we have also stretched it out to address bullying in our schools and other social issues that are affecting our students in schools."

The council, he said, worked with other stakeholders such as the Health and Medical Services Ministry and the Fiji Corrections Service to address the issue of substance abuse.

Mr Senikarawa said apart from this, the council conducted community visits to advocate the problems associated with the abuse of substances — legal and illegal.

"We go out and work with community leaders to train them on advocacy on the problems associated with substance abuse," he said.

"This is for them to be able to identify the people who are at risk and be able to assist them and channel them to the right people for help."