Help for five heart surgery patients

FIVE patients will receive financial assistance from overseas donors to meet the cost of open heart surgeries performed in Fiji by a team of specialists from India.

The specialists have been brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji, which has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide specialised treatment. The cost of the surgery, which has been set by the Government, is $25,000 for Fiji citizens.

Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni is performing the open heart surgeries.

People can contact the SSPHL team via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com to inquire about the surgeries.