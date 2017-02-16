Fiji Time: 11:58 AM on Thursday 16 February

Help for five heart surgery patients

Avinesh Gopal
Thursday, February 16, 2017

FIVE patients will receive financial assistance from overseas donors to meet the cost of open heart surgeries performed in Fiji by a team of specialists from India.

The specialists have been brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji, which has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide specialised treatment. The cost of the surgery, which has been set by the Government, is $25,000 for Fiji citizens.

Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni is performing the open heart surgeries.

People can contact the SSPHL team via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com to inquire about the surgeries.








