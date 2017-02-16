Focus on fake doctors

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Medical and Dental Secratriat Dharmesh Prasad (2nd from right) during the submission presentation to the Public Accounts Committee yesterday. Picture: RAMA

MEMBERS of the public have been urged to report any information of any medical practitioner operating illegally near them.

Fiji Medical and Dental Secretariat chief executive officer and registrar Dharmesh Prasad highlighted this after the issue of fake doctors was raised by Government backbencher Howard Politini during the secretariat's submissions to the Public Accounts Committee in Suva yesterday.

Mr Politini had asked about how the Fiji Medical Council was dealing with the reports of fake doctors in the media in recent months.

"We would appreciate the assistance of the public because it is only that if they know that someone is pretending to be a doctor," Mr Prasad said.

"It is best to ask where your licence to practise is because it has a clear photo of the doctor with the signature and everything."

Mr Prasad said there were a lot of impostors out there.

He said such impostors would do a lot of damage to the medical profession.

"They will promise you instant solutions, but you should be smart enough to know that there is no instant solution when you get sick," Mr Prasad said.

Meanwhile, he confirmed there had not been any report lodged with the council or the secretariat on the alleged negligence by doctors at the Nausori Health Centre that a family of Waituri in Nausori claimed led to the death of their mother, Padma Wati, early on January 30 this year.

"We haven't had any complaints. We would encourage that if they had been aggrieved by a medical practitioner, they should come forward and lodge a complaint with us," said Mr Prasad.