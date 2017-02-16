Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Times signs deal

Faria Begum
Thursday, February 16, 2017

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) and Fiji Times Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday for the upcoming FPRA Awards.

Fiji Times Ltd is the sponsor for the hip-hop awards that was introduced last year.

The most recent addition to the awards category is the best guitarist award.

The company has been supporting music for the past 25 years.

Fiji Times Ltd general manager Hank Arts said the company had been a proud sponsor of music for the past 25 years.

"It's been a terrific journey. This is a wonderful opportunity to have wonderful music at a classy venue," he said.

The FPRA music awards will be held in May at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

FPRA executive member Laisa Vulakoro said there would be 15 awards this year.

"This year's awards function is an even bigger and better event than last year," she said.

Entries for the awards are free and close on March 17.

FPRA also acknowledged its past and continuing supporters including Fiji Times Ltd.








