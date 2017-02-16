Doctors for Nadi

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services will provide more doctors at the Nadi Hospital, says line minister Rosy Akbar.

She said the move was a bid to address the issue of a shortage of medical practitioners at the hospital.

"We are aware of the issues raised by the public and we know there is a long wait before the sick are attended to," she said.

"I would like to say that we will have more doctors in Nadi soon and patients or those that come to the hospital will not have to wait long to be attended to."

Ms Akbar said renovations to the hospital's old wing would complete soon.

"We are working on a new Special Outpatients Department Unit which is almost complete and should be opening very soon."

She last visited Nadi Hospital in October 2016 where she announced renovation works would commence.

The shortage of doctors has been a longstanding issue at the hospital.