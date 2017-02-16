Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Doctors for Nadi

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, February 16, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services will provide more doctors at the Nadi Hospital, says line minister Rosy Akbar.

She said the move was a bid to address the issue of a shortage of medical practitioners at the hospital.

"We are aware of the issues raised by the public and we know there is a long wait before the sick are attended to," she said.

"I would like to say that we will have more doctors in Nadi soon and patients or those that come to the hospital will not have to wait long to be attended to."

Ms Akbar said renovations to the hospital's old wing would complete soon.

"We are working on a new Special Outpatients Department Unit which is almost complete and should be opening very soon."

She last visited Nadi Hospital in October 2016 where she announced renovation works would commence.

The shortage of doctors has been a longstanding issue at the hospital.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.553553.5535
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68580.6528
AUD 0.63900.6140
USD 0.49260.4756

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Acid leak at lami
  2. Life in prison
  3. Sandalwood farming to earn 'millions of dollars'
  4. Approval given for partial use of school grant
  5. Heavy rain warning
  6. Electricity for Taveuni
  7. $693k used on province
  8. Unity talks on
  9. Flotsam and jeTsam
  10. Teams monitor North weather

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Close call Friday (10 Feb)
  10. Minimum wage review Friday (10 Feb)