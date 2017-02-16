/ Front page / News

WEATHER officials at the Fiji Meteorological Service are concerned about the trough of low pressure that is slowly moving over the group from the North.

FMS director Ravind Kumar said their main concern was ensuring that the public was well informed of this system.

In its report yesterday afternoon, Mr Kumar said a heavy rain warning remained in force for the whole group as the trough of low pressure tracked southwards.

"Expect periods of rain, heavy at times with squally thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and northern Lau Group," he said.

"The Yasawa Group, northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu and Lomaiviti Group can expect occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.

"The rest of Fiji can expect cloudy periods with some showers increasing to rain and becoming frequent and heavy from tonight."

Mr Kumar said the active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain remained slow moving over the northern parts of Fiji.

"It is gradually moving southwards on to the rest of the group. Rain to continue over the northern parts of the group and redevelop over other areas of Fiji.

"Periods of rain, heavy at times continue to affect the northern parts of the country, thus increasing the chances of flash flooding."

Mr Kumar said a strong wind warning and flood alert remained in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers in Vanua Levu, Eastern half of Viti Levu and Lomaiviti Group.

He said a flood warning was also out for Rakiraki Town.

"Mariners can expect north-west wind 20 to 25 knots gusting to 35 knots with rough seas and moderate northwesterly swells. Visibility will be poor in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

"All communities are advised to remain alert as localised heavy rain over short period of time can cause flash flooding in low lying areas given the ground is extremely saturated."

Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance had developed about 270km east-south-east of Lakeba or 540 km east-south-east of Suva around midday yesterday.

Mr Kumar said the disturbance was identified as TF12F and was gradually moving away from the group towards Tonga.