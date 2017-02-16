'Early access to justice' crucial for the vulnerable

/ Front page / News

ABOUT 120 staff from the justice sector were in Sigatoka this week to participate in a two-day training program on ensuring early access to justice.

The training was attended by staff members of the Fiji Legal Aid Commission, Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and other justice sector institutions.

It was organised under the European Union-Funded Fiji Access to Justice Project implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Professor David McQuoid-Mason, the president of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, was one of the trainers for the course 'Early Access to Justice in Criminal Justice Processes'.

During his presentation, Prof McQuoid-Mason emphasised the early stages of the criminal justice process — the first hours of custody or detention — were crucial for those who were arrested or detained in respect of a criminal offence.

"Access to justice during the early stages of the criminal justice process protects people at a time when they are most vulnerable, and is a key safeguard against torture and ill-treatment," he said.

"It also ensures that poor and vulnerable people are treated with respect and dealt with fairly, and helps to strengthen criminal justice institutions and make them more responsive to the needs of citizens."

Parts of the training included enhancing knowledge and skills of participants to enable delivery of access to justice as required under the Fiji Constitution.

According to the European Union ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs, the EU was proud to support the training.

"This will contribute to the strengthening of the rule of law by enhancing the capacity of the Fiji Legal Aid Commission, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and other justice sector institutions in delivering access to justice for all Fijians," he said.

UNDP country director and head of regional policy and program Bakhodir Burkhanov said access to justice was both an enabler for development and an outcome of development in its own right.