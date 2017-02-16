Wellness walk registration

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE from all across Lautoka are taking advantage of free registration for the Rang-De-Viti wellness walk in the Sugar City this weekend.

Organised by Colour Explosion Fiji, the event will be moved to Churchill Park this year to cater for a bigger crowd.

Colour Explosion member Pritika Mala said the Health and Medical Services Ministry and organisations such as the Fiji Cancer Society and Diabetes Foundation had also come on board.

"We are gaining participants from New Zealand and the Eastern and Western divisions and the health initiative is supported by the Health Ministry's wellness program and Lautoka City Council," she said.

"Aqua Pacific has joined hands to become the preferred water supplier and we thank these organisations for their consistent support."

Assistant Health and Medical Services Minister Alex O'Connor will join the walk on Saturday.

The Colour Explosion is a five kilometre fun walk and has attracted more than 1000 participants during similar events since 2014.

"Through this event, the Colour Explosion hopes to inspire and motivate members of the community to take better care of their health through better dietary habits including performing regular daily exercises," said Ms Mala.

"This year entry is free to attract as many participants as possible to assist us in empowering and educating the nation on NCDs."

Colour Explosion t-shirts are also being sold for $15 each.