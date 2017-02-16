Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Wellness walk registration

Shayal Devi
Thursday, February 16, 2017

PEOPLE from all across Lautoka are taking advantage of free registration for the Rang-De-Viti wellness walk in the Sugar City this weekend.

Organised by Colour Explosion Fiji, the event will be moved to Churchill Park this year to cater for a bigger crowd.

Colour Explosion member Pritika Mala said the Health and Medical Services Ministry and organisations such as the Fiji Cancer Society and Diabetes Foundation had also come on board.

"We are gaining participants from New Zealand and the Eastern and Western divisions and the health initiative is supported by the Health Ministry's wellness program and Lautoka City Council," she said.

"Aqua Pacific has joined hands to become the preferred water supplier and we thank these organisations for their consistent support."

Assistant Health and Medical Services Minister Alex O'Connor will join the walk on Saturday.

The Colour Explosion is a five kilometre fun walk and has attracted more than 1000 participants during similar events since 2014.

"Through this event, the Colour Explosion hopes to inspire and motivate members of the community to take better care of their health through better dietary habits including performing regular daily exercises," said Ms Mala.

"This year entry is free to attract as many participants as possible to assist us in empowering and educating the nation on NCDs."

Colour Explosion t-shirts are also being sold for $15 each.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.553553.5535
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68580.6528
AUD 0.63900.6140
USD 0.49260.4756

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Acid leak at lami
  2. Life in prison
  3. Sandalwood farming to earn 'millions of dollars'
  4. Approval given for partial use of school grant
  5. Heavy rain warning
  6. Electricity for Taveuni
  7. $693k used on province
  8. Unity talks on
  9. Flotsam and jeTsam
  10. Teams monitor North weather

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Close call Friday (10 Feb)
  10. Minimum wage review Friday (10 Feb)