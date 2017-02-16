Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Sandalwood farming to earn 'millions of dollars'

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, February 16, 2017

VILLAGERS of Kavewa in Macuata have started a sandalwood farming project and expect to reap substantive income for their future generation.

The villagers are looking at earning millions of dollars in the next 10 to 15 years from this project.

The farming project will be funded by the USAID through the Community Centred Conservation (C3) Fiji, a marine conservation NGO in Fiji.

Kavewa villager Emosi Time said they saw the need to preserve their marine resources which was one of the reasons they had ventured into sandalwood, dalo and yaqona farming.

"This is another way we can help preserve our marine resources as most of us have been dependent on fishing most of our lives."

Mr Time said the farming projects would enable villagers to work together and help preserve their marine resources for future use as well.

"Our main focus is to help generate income in the community and minimise pressure on our reef," he said.

"As for our long-term goal, we have sandalwood farming where we are looking at earning millions of dollars in the next ten years depending on the demand."

Mr Time said they were working towards having a yaqona and dalo farm to help generate income.

"We have allocated a three-acre land at Nadogo Village for our dalo and yaqona farming," he said.

"We are thankful to C3 Fiji for organising this training for us and we look forward to working towards building our business for the benefit of our future generation."








