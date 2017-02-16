Keep traditional linkage, urges Katonivualiku

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Macuata district reps at the Village Bylaw consultation in Labasa. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

RETIRED Magistrate Aminiasi Katonivualiku has pleaded with traditional leaders and the iTaukei communities to cherish their traditional linkage to the vanua.

Mr Katonivualiku made the comment after concerns were raised that the proposed village bylaws could be politically motivated.

He said if the iTaukei communities were to preserve and keep their traditions for the future generation, then the time to do so was now.

While talking to traditional leaders at the village bylaw consultations in the North, Mr Katonivualiku said the village was the perfect foundation to provide knowledge about the iTaukei culture and tradition to the younger generation.

Mr Katonivualiku, who is a member of the village bylaw committee, said Fijians of Indian descent and Fijians of Chinese descent had their countries to refer to for their traditional knowledge.

"We only have our Fiji and there is only one Fiji in this world, so where will we go to if we want to find out more about our culture and traditions," he said.

"We will only refer to our village so this proposed village bylaw which is not a new document is being reinforced to allow us to revive our iTaukei way of living and culture within our village boundaries.

"The iTaukei people who have turned foreign countries into their new homes will want to come back one day to know more about their iTaukei side, so this is the opportunity to keep our culture and traditions," he said.

Mr Katonivualiku urged the iTaukei communities to think of their future generation who deserve to know their indigenous cultural and traditional heritage.