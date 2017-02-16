Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Teams monitor North weather

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, February 16, 2017

GOVERNMENT teams will continue to monitor adverse weather in the North.

Northern divisional planning officer, Alipate Bolalevu said teams had been set up around government stations.

"We are reminding the public to adhere to weather warnings and respond accordingly. Please avoid floodwaters and flooded drains at all times. Parents are to keep children indoors for their own safety."

Mr Bolalevu thanked the communities for adhering to weather warnings in past weeks.

"We did not receive any major reports of damage or cases of drowning as a result of the flood and that means the public is doing well," he said.

"There was no agricultural damage reported. So all is well in the North.

"However, bus services were affected in a few areas because of deteriorating road conditions and flooded bridges," Mr Bolalevu said.

Children's school attendance was also affected in the past week."








