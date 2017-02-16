Electricity for Taveuni

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Somosomo hydro on Taveuni while under construction last year. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

TAVEUNI will light up in two weeks time after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opens the first $15 million hydro plant on the island.

With electrical wiring completed and necessary tests carried out over the past year, Northern divisional planning officer Alipate Bolalevu has described the development as a perfect start to 2017 for the people of Vanua Levu.

"The Prime Minister will be touring the North which begins next week and will open new fire stations in Seaqaqa and the second station in Savusavu," he said.

"Other government projects will also be opened and communities in the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata will be visited as well.

"Taveuni residents and villagers will be getting full electricity supply and this is all part of Government's commitment to the people of Fiji to bring about better opportunities."

Mr Bolalevu said the people of Taveuni had longed for such development.

He said electricity from the hydro plant would cover surrounding areas, about 10 kilometres from Somosomo towards the north at Welagi Village and the south end at Wairiki.

"Right now, businesses on the island have their own generators and supply of electricity. But Government's hydro project will boost development and business on the island and benefit farmers."

The project is a joint venture between the Chinese and Fijian governments.

A separate dam has also been constructed at the site and pipelines will run from the powerhouse to the dam which is a distance of about five kilometres.