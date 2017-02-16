Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flotsam and jeTsam

Editor
Thursday, February 16, 2017

TWO friends from Tailevu went on a work assignment overseas.

Beachcomber still can't get over how one of them was actually seen munching roasted peanuts that looked pretty much like those sold in Sigatoka.

Now the interesting bit was while he had this for lunch and dinner, his colleague was least bothered about meals.

His mate would quip something about having to rush across to a certain centre to do some "loading".

It wasn't until the final day of work that he got to understand what the "loading" was really about, having wrongly assumed it just had to do with sending across material back home via the internet.

Beachcomber was told "loading" was "chowing" on top of work on the internet.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.553553.5535
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68580.6528
AUD 0.63900.6140
USD 0.49260.4756

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Acid leak at lami
  2. Life in prison
  3. Sandalwood farming to earn 'millions of dollars'
  4. Approval given for partial use of school grant
  5. Heavy rain warning
  6. Electricity for Taveuni
  7. $693k used on province
  8. Unity talks on
  9. Flotsam and jeTsam
  10. Teams monitor North weather

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Close call Friday (10 Feb)
  10. Minimum wage review Friday (10 Feb)