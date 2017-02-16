Flotsam and jeTsam

/ Front page / News

TWO friends from Tailevu went on a work assignment overseas.

Beachcomber still can't get over how one of them was actually seen munching roasted peanuts that looked pretty much like those sold in Sigatoka.

Now the interesting bit was while he had this for lunch and dinner, his colleague was least bothered about meals.

His mate would quip something about having to rush across to a certain centre to do some "loading".

It wasn't until the final day of work that he got to understand what the "loading" was really about, having wrongly assumed it just had to do with sending across material back home via the internet.

Beachcomber was told "loading" was "chowing" on top of work on the internet.