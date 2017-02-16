Unity talks on

/ Front page / News

THE leader of the Fiji United Freedom Party says forming a coalition of opposition parties is hard, but talks with Fiji Labour Party (FLP) and Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) are progressing well.

Party leader Jagath Karunaratne confirmed the "unity talks" were continuing with political parties with lot of "enthusiasm and interest".

"It may not be far from achieving what the political parties are thriving to achieve though they may face various challenges in the process," he said.

Mr Karunaratne said it would be interesting to analyse the scenarios the political parties would come up with as a united front under the laws, guidelines and processes that are set out by the Political Parties Act and other associated laws.

"The Political Parties Act does not have any provisions for political parties to operate as an alliance and to front up elections as one entity," he said.

"The options that are left for political parties under a united front are to still contest elections on their own as individual parties with pre-arrangement to come together after the elections."

He said the parties could also make the decision after the election and make a choice as to the side they may want to join, depending on the seats secured by each party.

"However, FUFP has made its intentions clear as to what it is promoting and envisaging to achieve as a united force."

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the coalition talks were progressing well.

Mr Chaudhry said the talks were still on for a memorandum of agreement between the three parties before they moved further towards working on a joint manifesto.