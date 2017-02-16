$693k used on province

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Taniela Cagilaba left, a year 13 student of Ratu Latianara Memorial school wearing a fireman uniform during the Serua Goverment roadshow at Lomary school ground yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

WITHIN the past year and the beginning of this year alone, Government spent about $693,934.61 for the development of Serua Province.

This was revealed by Min­istry of Rural and Maritime Development and Na­tional Disaster Management permanent secretary Meleti Bainimarama at the opening of the first Government Roadshow for the Central Division this year.

The roadshow took place at Lomary Catholic Secondary School grounds yesterday to provide the villages of Serua with services from the Government and non-government organisations (NGO).

Mr Bainimarama said the Government had been concerned with the challenges and hardships faced by some rural communities in accessing Government and NGO services.

He said funding for the province in recent years ca­me from various programs the ministry offered such as Self Help, Rural Housing Assistance, Poverty Alleviation, Non Cane Access Road and Public Investment Programs (PSIP).

"Serua has benefitted a lot on the number of projects funded by Government in the Central Division in the past recent years," said Mr Bainimarama.

"This shows how committed the Government is to fulfilling its vision and dreams towards its people, in promoting equal benefits on its rural development initiatives, improving livelihoods and standards of living so no one is left out."

"There are opportunities available within our education institutions that provide other forms of training which can assist you to set up your own businesses in the areas of agriculture, fisheries and within the economic sectors," said Mr Bainimarama.

Students from neighbouring schools also took advantage of the services in the vicinity, learning more information about the type of services each organisation offered and receiving general medical checkups.