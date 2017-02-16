Approval given for partial use of school grant

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Year 8 students of Rishikul Primary School at their new school block which was open by the Minister of Education Dr Mahendra Reddy in Nasinu yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

MANAGERS of schools within the Lami and Nausori corridor have been given the green light by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy to use 20 per cent of the Free Education Grant to construct additional classrooms in their schools.

Dr Reddy said deputy secretaries from the primary and secondary divisions would meet school managers within Lami and Nausori to work on plans of the construction of more classrooms to cater for the high number of students in urban centres.

He made the comments while opening the 10 new classroom blocks at Rishikul Primary School in Nasinu yesterday. "I've asked my deputy secretaries for primary and secondary to meet managers of schools in the area and ask them to work on 20 per cent of the free education grant money and start constructing additional classrooms immediately, so we have additional classrooms ready for next year in January, when school begins for the new term," Dr Reddy said.

The Free Education Grant is part of Government's initiative to pay tuition fees for primary and secondary school students. Government set aside $200 million for the Free Education Grant.

In the 2016-2017 National Budget, from the total sum of $200m allocated, $35m was allocated for Primary School's Free Education Grant, while $31.4m was allocated for secondary school, the remaining sum will be distributed between Early Childhood Centre and Technical Vocation Centres.

Dr Reddy said the construction of additional classrooms would ease the burden on schools that had a high school roll, which would mean that students would be distributed evenly and the desired student-teacher ratio would be achieved.

The desired student to teacher ratio is 30:1.

He said schools within the Lami-Nausori corridor had the highest number of students and some primary schools had as many as 45 students per teacher.