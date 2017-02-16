Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Acid leak at lami

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Update: 7:35AM DO NOT use waters near the Lami bridge close to RB's Harbour point.

Police sounded the warning this morning following an accident involving a truck carrying dangerous chemicals.
"An accident last night whereby a container truck carrying harmful chemicals overturned near the vicinity as there is a likelihood that the substances had seeped into the nearby sea," a police statement said.
The truck was carrying a container of battery acid picked up from the wharf and was heading to Wailada.
Police say the 21 year old driver somehow overturned the container while trying to park the vehicle.
"Officials from NFA were also at the scene and contents of the container had spilled onto the road and culvert," the police statement said.
More on this story as it develops.








