Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Records fall in Marist race

ERONI TUINUKU
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 8:10PM JOSEVA Tabakaucoro is fast on the heels of his elder brother, national sprint king Banuve, after he set two records at the Marist Brothers High School inter-house athletics competition held this afternoon at the ANZ Stadium.

Tabakaucoro set a record of 10.65 seconds in the intermediate boys 100metres, smashing his older brother's record of 10.71 seconds set in 2009. Joseva said he had been focused on the 200metres and 400metres event.

Augustine House won overall with 5079 points, Lambert finished second with 4587 points, Alphonsus third with 4459 points and Claudius with 4160 points.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.452853.4528
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.46170.4497
NZD 0.68880.6558
AUD 0.64180.6168
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soejima says Fiji 'capable'
  2. Free at last
  3. Life imprisonment for taxi driver
  4. Killer arsonist to be sentenced today
  5. Holland street rape suspect remanded
  6. Iguana-landslide theory
  7. A game changer
  8. Strip search claim inquiry
  9. Heavy-rain alert for Fiji
  10. Complaints on medicine prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)