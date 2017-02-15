Records fall in Marist race

Update: 8:10PM JOSEVA Tabakaucoro is fast on the heels of his elder brother, national sprint king Banuve, after he set two records at the Marist Brothers High School inter-house athletics competition held this afternoon at the ANZ Stadium.
Tabakaucoro set a record of 10.65 seconds in the
intermediate boys 100metres, smashing his older brother's record of 10.71
seconds set in 2009. Joseva said he had been focused on the 200metres and 400metres
event.
Augustine House won overall with 5079 points, Lambert
finished second with 4587 points, Alphonsus third with 4459 points and Claudius
with 4160 points.