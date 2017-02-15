Records fall in Marist race

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joseva Tabakaucoro (right) of Augustine House leads the intermediate boys 200m finals at the MBHS interhouse at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 8:10PM JOSEVA Tabakaucoro is fast on the heels of his elder brother, national sprint king Banuve, after he set two records at the Marist Brothers High School inter-house athletics competition held this afternoon at the ANZ Stadium.

Tabakaucoro set a record of 10.65 seconds in the intermediate boys 100metres, smashing his older brother's record of 10.71 seconds set in 2009. Joseva said he had been focused on the 200metres and 400metres event.

Augustine House won overall with 5079 points, Lambert finished second with 4587 points, Alphonsus third with 4459 points and Claudius with 4160 points.