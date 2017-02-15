Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Vodafone Fiji U17 to face Samoa tomorrow

PRAVIN NARAIN
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 5:59PM VODAFONE Fiji under-17 football team will take on Samoa in the OFC U17 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Tahiti tomorrow.

The Fiji Football Association technical director Ravinesh Kumar said Samoa will be a different side after going down to New Zealand 11-0 on Monday.

The Shalendra Lal coached side was held to a 1-all draw by Solomon Islands in their first match at the qualifiers.

Fiji needs to finish the tournament in top position to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in India later this year.








