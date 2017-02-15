Vodafone Fiji U17 to face Samoa tomorrow

Update: 5:59PM VODAFONE Fiji under-17 football team will take on Samoa in the OFC U17 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Tahiti tomorrow.
The Fiji Football Association technical director
Ravinesh Kumar said Samoa will be a different side after going down to New
Zealand 11-0 on Monday.
The Shalendra Lal coached side was held to a 1-all
draw by Solomon Islands in their first match at the qualifiers.
Fiji needs to finish the tournament in top position to
qualify for the FIFA World Cup in India later this year.