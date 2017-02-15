Weather update: Flood warning for low lying areas

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:44PM HEAVY rain and flood warning remains in force for the whole of the Fiji group, particularly low lying areas.

As of 5pm this evening, the weather forecasting centre in Nadi maintained these forecasts in its special bulletin as the active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remained slow moving over the northern parts of the country, and gradually moving southwards onto the rest of the group.

Forecast of occasional and frequent rain that will be heavy at times from tonight remain in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern Lau group, Yasawa group, northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu, Lomaiviti group and the rest of the country.

Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding.

Flood warning, on the other hand, has been issued to all low lying areas and areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town and downstream Rakiraki station.

Included in this alert are low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for the whole of Fiji.

Another special bulletin will be issued at 8pm.