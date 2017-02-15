Fiji Times, FPRA ink MOU for Hip Hop award

Update: 5:39PM FIJI Times Limited has once again put pen to paper in sponsoring the Hip-Hop award at the upcoming Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) music awards.
The award was firstly introduced last year
to which the Fiji Times had the privilege to sponsor.
Today the Fiji Times Limited yet again
signed a Memorandum Understanding with FPRA to sponsor the award.
Fiji Times General Manager, Hank Arts said
that the Fiji Times has been a proud sponsor for music for the past 25 years.
Meanwhile FPRA executive member Laisa
Vulakoro said there will be fifteen awards up for grabs at this year's event.