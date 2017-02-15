Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Times, FPRA ink MOU for Hip Hop award

FARIA BEGUM
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 5:39PM FIJI Times Limited has once again put pen to paper in sponsoring the Hip-Hop award at the upcoming Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) music awards.

The award was firstly introduced last year to which the Fiji Times had the privilege to sponsor.

Today the Fiji Times Limited yet again signed a Memorandum Understanding with FPRA to sponsor the award.

Fiji Times General Manager, Hank Arts said that the Fiji Times has been a proud sponsor for music for the past 25 years.

Meanwhile FPRA executive member Laisa Vulakoro said there will be fifteen awards up for grabs at this year's event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.452853.4528
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.46170.4497
NZD 0.68880.6558
AUD 0.64180.6168
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soejima says Fiji 'capable'
  2. Free at last
  3. Life imprisonment for taxi driver
  4. Killer arsonist to be sentenced today
  5. Holland street rape suspect remanded
  6. Iguana-landslide theory
  7. A game changer
  8. Strip search claim inquiry
  9. Heavy-rain alert for Fiji
  10. Complaints on medicine prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)