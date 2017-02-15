Fiji Times, FPRA ink MOU for Hip Hop award

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Seru Serevi left, FPRA board member, Hanks Art Publisher Fiji Times and Annie Robinson Marketing Manager Fiji Times after the signing today. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 5:39PM FIJI Times Limited has once again put pen to paper in sponsoring the Hip-Hop award at the upcoming Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) music awards.

The award was firstly introduced last year to which the Fiji Times had the privilege to sponsor.

Today the Fiji Times Limited yet again signed a Memorandum Understanding with FPRA to sponsor the award.

Fiji Times General Manager, Hank Arts said that the Fiji Times has been a proud sponsor for music for the past 25 years.

Meanwhile FPRA executive member Laisa Vulakoro said there will be fifteen awards up for grabs at this year's event.