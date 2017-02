/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sudesh Mani outside the High court in Suva today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:18PM THE trial proper for a man charged with murder will begin before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva tomorrow.

The trial was scheduled for this afternoon however Justice Temo has adjourned the matter to begin tomorrow morning.

Standing trial is Sudesh Mani who is alleged to have killed an 84-year-old woman in Lautoka in 2013.