Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Free medicine for 24,000 people

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 5:03PM MORE than 24,000 Fijians will benefit from a free medicine program run by the government, a statement from the Department of Information stated today.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar told parliament last week the Free Medicine Program, which started in 2015 would be funded with the ministry's budget allocation of $8million.

"In 2016 the Government added another 70 medicines to the Program, bringing the medicine list to a total of 142, and at the same time increased the budget allocation to $10million," the government statement said.

"Those arrangements are being maintained in the 2016-2017 fiscal year."

"As of December 2016, the Ministry has purchased around $4.8 million worth of medicines. These were received at the Ministry?s warehouse in Nabua before being distributed to dispensing points. The consumption of Free Medicines is monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that stocks are minimized."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.452853.4528
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.46170.4497
NZD 0.68880.6558
AUD 0.64180.6168
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soejima says Fiji 'capable'
  2. Free at last
  3. Life imprisonment for taxi driver
  4. Killer arsonist to be sentenced today
  5. Holland street rape suspect remanded
  6. Iguana-landslide theory
  7. A game changer
  8. Strip search claim inquiry
  9. Heavy-rain alert for Fiji
  10. Complaints on medicine prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)