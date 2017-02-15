Free medicine for 24,000 people

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:03PM MORE than 24,000 Fijians will benefit from a free medicine program run by the government, a statement from the Department of Information stated today.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar told parliament last week the Free Medicine Program, which started in 2015 would be funded with the ministry's budget allocation of $8million.

"In 2016 the Government added another 70 medicines to the Program, bringing the medicine list to a total of 142, and at the same time increased the budget allocation to $10million," the government statement said.

"Those arrangements are being maintained in the 2016-2017 fiscal year."

"As of December 2016, the Ministry has purchased around $4.8 million worth of medicines. These were received at the Ministry?s warehouse in Nabua before being distributed to dispensing points. The consumption of Free Medicines is monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that stocks are minimized."