Government showcases services in Serua

Update: 4:59PM THE first government roadshow this year for the Central division was opened today at Lomary Catholic Secondary School by the Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Meleti Bainimarama.
Mr Bainimarama said the
main purpose of this two-day road show was to bring the services that are
offered by government and non-government organisations closer the people of
Serua.
"The presence of government
agencies and partners in intended to bring together a holistic approach to
address issues that have been affecting your daily lives," Mr Bainimarama said.
He understood the
amount of time and money one would need to access services which could also
become a burden and hindrance to their development.
Members of neighboring villages and school students were able to take advantage of
the services today.