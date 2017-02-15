Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Government showcases services in Serua

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 4:59PM THE first government roadshow this year for the Central division was opened today at Lomary Catholic Secondary School by the Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Meleti Bainimarama.

Mr Bainimarama said the main purpose of this two-day road show was to bring the services that are offered by government and non-government organisations closer the people of Serua.

"The presence of government agencies and partners in intended to bring together a holistic approach to address issues that have been affecting your daily lives," Mr Bainimarama said.

He understood the amount of time and money one would need to access services which could also become a burden and hindrance to their development.

Members of neighboring villages and school students were able to take advantage of the services today.








