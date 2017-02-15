Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Warriors to defend title next month

MERE NALEBA
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 4:29PM THE Fiji Warriors will be out to defend their title during the World Rugby Pacific Challenge next month.

The side will take on Samoa A, Tonga A and Junior Japan in Suva next month in a round robin competition.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumount said the Pacific Challenge helps develop the sport in pacific island countries which in turn creates quality competition pathway for targeted investment unions.

"The Pacific Challenge helps local and academy players gain beneficial game time and gives exposure to a high-performance tournament environment. Fiji won last year?s tournament but I expect they'll face tough competition to retain the trophy next month. It's certainly an exciting event for fans in Suva," he said.

The venue for the much anticipated matches will be announced later.








