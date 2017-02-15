Warriors to defend title next month

Update: 4:29PM THE Fiji Warriors will be out to defend their title during the World Rugby Pacific Challenge next month.
The side will take on Samoa
A, Tonga A and Junior Japan in Suva next month in a round robin competition.
World Rugby chairman Bill
Beaumount said the Pacific Challenge helps develop the sport in pacific island
countries which in turn creates quality competition pathway for targeted
investment unions.
"The
Pacific Challenge helps local and academy players gain beneficial game time and
gives exposure to a high-performance tournament environment. Fiji won last
year?s tournament but I expect they'll face tough competition to retain the
trophy next month. It's certainly an exciting event for fans in Suva," he said.
The venue for the much anticipated matches will be announced
later.