Holland street rape suspect remanded

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 4:16PM AN unemployed youth charged with the alleged rape of a 23-year-old girl along Holland Street in Toorak, Suva last December was produced at the Suva Magistrates court this afternoon.

Isoa Rainima 19, who  is charged with one count of robbery, one count of assault and five counts of rape. appeared before Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.

The alleged incident took place on December 30.

The 19-year-old is alleged to have assaulted and raped the 23-year-old complainant while she was walking along the said street.

He has been remanded into custody and will reappear again on February 24.

He is also facing two other separate charges of theft and burglary in another matter.








