New pageant for Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sailosi Sirisirivalu is the new National Director of the Miss Asia Pacific Fiji Pageant. Picture: Sophie Ralulu

Update: 4:02PM PAGEANTS are a good way to train youths to be aware of the issues around them and to be vocal about their concerns on an international stage.

Local pageant coach Sailosi Sirisirivalu, said this was the main reason he approached the Phillipines based Miss Asia Pacific International Pageant for Fijians to host a local chapter of the event.

"I have just received approval to be the Fiji National Director of the international pageant so its an exciting period of time for the team who came up with the idea in the first place," Mr Sirisirivalu said.

A former administrator at the Hibiscus Events Group Incorporated which stages the Hibiscus Festival, Sirisirivalu started as a King contestant in 2012.

"I have seen firsthand how the pageant platform makes young people more confident to share what they are concerned about and so the training and exposure involved helps them to articulate themselves on an international stage."

Currently working with other pageant enthusiasts to lay out the logistics of the Fiji pageant, Sirisirivalu has called for an expression of interest from experts and volunteers who would like to help organise the event.

"Its another international platform for young Fijian women to promote themselves, their communities and their country," Sirisirivalu said.

"I hope corporate organisations will support this event as it is a development tool as well as a promotional tool for our young people."

Mr Sirisivalu said the local qualifier pageant is likely to be held in the middle of the year to give the winner time to prepare for the international competition in October 2017.

Miss Fiji to the Miss Asia Pacific International Pageant 2017 will compete with fifty other country representatives.

"Its an exciting opportunity for whoever becomes Miss Fiji International because apart from the Miss World Pageant, there are no other international events like this where young Fijian women can take part," Sirisirivalu said.

"Last year Miss Cook Islands Felicia George was third runner up at the international pageant and received the opportunity of a lifetime to tour South East Asia with three other place getters. Each woman was able to showcase the beauty of her country and the richness of her culture. In terms of the tourism benefits this is a huge benefit."

In line with Fiji chairing the United Nations Climate Change conference in Germany in Novermber, the pageant will focus on a climate change platform as a core issue for each local contestant to advocate on during the local competition.

"This year Fiji holds the presidency of COP23, I would like to ensure we do our bit in the pageant community to highlight this issue because this affects everyone in this county and in the Asia Pacific region."