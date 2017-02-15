New pageant for Fiji

Update: 4:02PM PAGEANTS are a good way to train youths to be aware of the issues around them and to be vocal about their concerns on an international stage.
Local
pageant coach Sailosi Sirisirivalu, said this was the main reason he approached
the Phillipines based Miss Asia Pacific International Pageant for Fijians to
host a local chapter of the event.
"I have
just received approval to be the Fiji National Director of the international
pageant so its an exciting period of time for the team who came up with the
idea in the first place," Mr Sirisirivalu said.
A former
administrator at the Hibiscus Events Group Incorporated which stages the
Hibiscus Festival, Sirisirivalu started as a King contestant in 2012.
"I have
seen firsthand how the pageant platform makes young people more confident to
share what they are concerned about and so the training and exposure involved
helps them to articulate themselves on an international stage."
Currently
working with other pageant enthusiasts to lay out the logistics of the Fiji
pageant, Sirisirivalu has called for an expression of interest from experts and
volunteers who would like to help organise the event.
"Its
another international platform for young Fijian women to promote themselves,
their communities and their country," Sirisirivalu said.
"I hope corporate
organisations will support this event as it is a development tool as well as a promotional
tool for our young people."
Mr
Sirisivalu said the local qualifier pageant is likely to be held in the middle
of the year to give the winner time to prepare for the international
competition in October 2017.
Miss Fiji
to the Miss Asia Pacific International Pageant 2017 will compete with fifty
other country representatives.
"Its an
exciting opportunity for whoever becomes Miss Fiji International because apart
from the Miss World Pageant, there are no other international events like this
where young Fijian women can take part," Sirisirivalu said.
"Last year
Miss Cook Islands Felicia George was third runner up at the international
pageant and received the opportunity of a lifetime to tour South East Asia with
three other place getters. Each woman was able to showcase the beauty of her
country and the richness of her culture. In terms of the tourism benefits this
is a huge benefit."
In line
with Fiji chairing the United Nations Climate Change conference in Germany in Novermber, the pageant will focus on a climate change
platform as a core issue for each local contestant to advocate on during the
local competition.
"This year
Fiji holds the presidency of COP23, I would like to ensure we do our bit in the
pageant community to highlight this issue because this affects everyone in this
county and in the Asia Pacific region."