Heavy rain remains in force for Fiji

Update: 3:54PM THE heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of the Fiji group.

The special weather bulletin issued from the Nadi weather forecasting centre at 2pm today cited an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain that remained slow moving over the northern parts of the country, and gradually moving southwards onto the rest of the group.

For Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, and northern Lau group, there is a forecast of periods of rain that will be heavy at times and squally thunderstorms.

Occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms, have been forecast for the Yasawa group, northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu and the Lomaiviti group, with rain becoming frequent from tonight.

For the rest of the country, the weather centre has forecast cloudy periods with some showers, which is expected to increase to rain and become frequent and heavy at times from tonight. The weather office has also warned of localised heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding.