Vodafone Fiji welcomes Gamel

Update: 3:45PM NATIONAL football coach Christophe Gamel was hosted to a function at the Vodafone Fiji headquarters in Tamavua, Suva this afternoon.

He was joined by the Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel, Fiji FA outgoing CEO Bob Kumar and technical director Ravinesh Kumar.

Gamel also mingled with the Vodafone Fiji staff and showed some skills and competed with the staff.

Gamel�s first task will be to coach the national side to the 2018 FIFA Stage three World Cup qualifiers against New Zealand and New Caledonia.