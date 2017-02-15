Fiji Time: 11:28 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Life imprisonment for taxi driver

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 3:38PM THE taxi driver charged with the death of five people in a house fire at Navosai, Narere in 2015 has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court in Suva.

While sentencing Binesh Prasad this afternoon, Justice Salesi Temo said there is only one sentence for murder, and that is a mandatory life imprisonment (section 237 of the Crimes Decree 2009). 

Prasad was convicted on five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of arson and one count of damaging property.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and attempted murder charges, 10 years for arson and one year for damaging property.

Justice Temo however directed that all the sentences be served concurrently to each other, that is, a final sentence of mandatory life imprisonment.

Prasad will serve 28 years in prison before a pardon may be considered by the President of the Republic of Fiji.








