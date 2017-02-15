APTC continues recovery efforts post TC Winston

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:48PM THE Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) has been actively assisting with relief efforts through a number of initiatives post Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

And this Friday the College will hand over a cheque of around $4000 to the Fiji Red Cross Society (FRCS) to contribute towards the ongoing recovery efforts post TC Winston.

APTC's goal is to contribute to a prosperous Pacific driven by a skilled, competitive and productive workforce and is committed to the ongoing support of the local communities affected by natural disasters such as TC Winston.

It will be exactly one year on Monday February 20, 2017 since TC Winston caused major devastation in Fiji and affected the livelihoods of approximately 540,000 Fijians, and the value of the damage estimated to be at $1.99 billion.