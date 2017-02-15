Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rakiraki flood alert

REPEKA NASIKO
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 2:36PM A FLOOD alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town and downstream of the Rakiraki Station.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, the flood alert is also in force for low lying area and areas adjacent major rivers in Vanua Levu and Eastern half of Viti Levu and Lomaiviti Group.

The downpours are caused by a trough of low pressure that remains slow moving over the group.

Meanwhile, the second active low pressure system is moving onto the country from the North.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.452853.4528
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.46170.4497
NZD 0.68880.6558
AUD 0.64180.6168
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soejima says Fiji 'capable'
  2. Free at last
  3. Life imprisonment for taxi driver
  4. Killer arsonist to be sentenced today
  5. Holland street rape suspect remanded
  6. Iguana-landslide theory
  7. A game changer
  8. Strip search claim inquiry
  9. Heavy-rain alert for Fiji
  10. Complaints on medicine prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)