Rakiraki flood alert

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:36PM A FLOOD alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town and downstream of the Rakiraki Station.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, the flood alert is also in force for low lying area and areas adjacent major rivers in Vanua Levu and Eastern half of Viti Levu and Lomaiviti Group.

The downpours are caused by a trough of low pressure that remains slow moving over the group.

Meanwhile, the second active low pressure system is moving onto the country from the North.