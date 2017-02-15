Workshop ensures early access to justice for Fijians

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants and speakers at the two-day training at Coral Coast in Sigatoka. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:22PM MORE than 100 law officers attended a two-day training over the week at the Coral Coast to enhance their knowledge and skills to enable the delivery of access to justice as required under the Constitution of Fiji.

The officers which were from the Legal Aid Commission, Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, and other justice sector institutions learned and demonstrated their skills to provide effective early access to justice in criminal justice processes.

The training was part of the EU-Funded Fiji Access to Justice Project implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Professor David McQuoid-Mason, President of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association, University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, one of the trainers for the course, "Early Access to Justice in Criminal Justice Processes", emphasized that the early stages of the criminal justice process - the first hours of custody or detention - are crucial for those who have been arrested or detained in respect of a criminal offence.

"The way in which suspects and accused persons are treated, has a significant impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal justice system."