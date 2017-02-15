Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Workshop ensures early access to justice for Fijians

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 2:22PM MORE than 100 law officers attended a two-day training over the week at the Coral Coast to enhance their knowledge and skills to enable the delivery of access to justice as required under the Constitution of Fiji.

The officers which were from the Legal Aid Commission, Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, and other justice sector institutions learned and demonstrated their skills to provide effective early access to justice in criminal justice processes.

The training was part of the EU-Funded Fiji Access to Justice Project implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Professor David McQuoid-Mason, President of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association, University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, one of the trainers for the course, "Early Access to Justice in Criminal Justice Processes", emphasized that the early stages of the criminal justice process - the first hours of custody or detention - are crucial for those who have been arrested or detained in respect of a criminal offence.

"The way in which suspects and accused persons are treated, has a significant impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal justice system."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.452853.4528
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.46170.4497
NZD 0.68880.6558
AUD 0.64180.6168
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soejima says Fiji 'capable'
  2. Free at last
  3. Life imprisonment for taxi driver
  4. Killer arsonist to be sentenced today
  5. Holland street rape suspect remanded
  6. Iguana-landslide theory
  7. A game changer
  8. Strip search claim inquiry
  9. Heavy-rain alert for Fiji
  10. Complaints on medicine prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)