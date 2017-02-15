Workshop ensures early access to justice for Fijians

Update: 2:22PM MORE than 100 law officers attended a two-day training over the week at the Coral Coast to enhance their knowledge and skills to enable the delivery of access to justice as required under the Constitution of Fiji.
The officers which were from the Legal Aid
Commission, Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, and other
justice sector institutions learned and demonstrated their skills to provide
effective early access to justice in criminal justice processes.
The training was
part of the EU-Funded Fiji Access to Justice Project
implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Professor David McQuoid-Mason, President of the Commonwealth Legal
Education Association, University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, one of the
trainers for the course, "Early Access to
Justice in Criminal Justice Processes", emphasized that the early stages of
the criminal justice process - the first hours of custody or detention - are
crucial for those who have been arrested or detained in respect of a criminal
offence.
"The way in which suspects and accused persons are treated, has a
significant impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal justice
system."