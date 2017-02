/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image This image showing the epicentre of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Vanuatu region this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:58PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred at 8.14am this morning 68km north from Luganville, Vanuatu.

The moderate sized earthquake occurred at an intermediate depth of 96km.

The earthquake�s source location was 68km north from Luganville, Vanuatu, 340km northwest from Port Vila and 1259km north-northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department has confirmed that this earthquake posed no immediate threat to the Fiji region.