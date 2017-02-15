PM to begin Northern tour next week

Update: 1:48PM THE Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will begin his first 2017 tour of the North next week.
He will
visit the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata and expected to
hold talanoa sessions with the communities.
Divisional
Planning officer North Alipate Bolalevu said the tour will begin next Thursday.
He said Mr Bainimarama would open fire stations in Seaqaqa and
Savusavu during the tour.
�The hydro
in Taveuni will also be opened so it will be a good start to 2017 for the people
of Vanua Levu,� he said.