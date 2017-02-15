Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

PM to begin Northern tour next week

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 1:48PM THE Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will begin his first 2017 tour of the North next week.

He will visit the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and  Macuata and expected to hold talanoa sessions with the communities.

Divisional Planning officer North Alipate Bolalevu said the tour will begin next Thursday.

He said Mr Bainimarama would open fire stations in Seaqaqa and Savusavu during the tour.

�The hydro in Taveuni will also be opened so it will be a good start to 2017 for the people of Vanua Levu,� he said.








