Corrections art gallery reopens

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some of the art work on sale at the newly renovated Tagimoucia Art Gallery. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:38PM IF you're an art lover, you may want to check this revamped art gallery located just minutes away from Suva's central business district area.

The Fiji Corrections Service's Tagimoucia Art Gallery in Korovou, Suva has reopened for business after it was closed last year for renovation works.

With more than a hundred pieces of artwork available for sale, the art gallery displays talents of artists who are inmates within the prison and correctional system in the country.

Artworks available include paintings done in oil and canvas, paintings and drawings on tapa cloth, wood carving, crochet wall art and mosaic wall art.

The Art Gallery, which is the first of its kind in the history of the Fiji Corrections Service, was launched in 2008 under the Yellow Ribbon Program.

It was also part of the paradigm shift from containment to correctional approach.