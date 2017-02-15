Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New classrooms for Rishikul Primary

MERE NALEBA
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 1:31PM CHILDREN living in the greater Nasinu area can now attend Rishikul Primary School located at Valelevu after the opening of an additional 10 classrooms at the school today.

The school's current roll is 1625 students.

It's school manager Vijay Nair said because there is always a high demand for education, it is only crucial that Rishikul Primary School construct additional classrooms to cater for the demand.

"Nasinu is a densely populated area and there is always a demand in education for more classrooms to cater for children," he said.

The Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy officiated at the opening.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.452853.4528
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.46170.4497
NZD 0.68880.6558
AUD 0.64180.6168
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soejima says Fiji 'capable'
  2. Free at last
  3. Life imprisonment for taxi driver
  4. Killer arsonist to be sentenced today
  5. Holland street rape suspect remanded
  6. Iguana-landslide theory
  7. A game changer
  8. Strip search claim inquiry
  9. Heavy-rain alert for Fiji
  10. Complaints on medicine prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)