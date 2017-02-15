New classrooms for Rishikul Primary

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rishikul Primary School head teacher Surendra Kumar (infront), Education Minister Mahendra Reddy with year 8 students at the new school block during the opening in Nasinu today. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 1:31PM CHILDREN living in the greater Nasinu area can now attend Rishikul Primary School located at Valelevu after the opening of an additional 10 classrooms at the school today.

The school's current roll is 1625 students.

It's school manager Vijay Nair said because there is always a high demand for education, it is only crucial that Rishikul Primary School construct additional classrooms to cater for the demand.

"Nasinu is a densely populated area and there is always a demand in education for more classrooms to cater for children," he said.

The Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy officiated at the opening.