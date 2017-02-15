Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Killer arsonist to be sentenced today

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 1:17PM BINESH Prasad the man who admitted to killing five people in a house fire at Navosai in Narere in 2015 will be sentenced this afternoon at the High Court in Suva.

The taxi driver who was convicted on five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of arson and one count of damaging property will be sentenced by Justice Salesi Temo.

He caused the deaths of Jay Narayan, Prishika Devi, Uleshni Ierene Lata, Imran Irshad Ali and Faria Farnaaz Ali in a separate house fire before unlawfully setting Hans Wati's house on fire and also damaging a taxi valued at $18,500.








